The 77th Annual Holiday Parade is Saturday, November 18th at 10 am. The parade will follow the traditional route. This year’s theme is “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”, and the Chamber has selected the Grand Marshal…Pam Jarding. Chamber Director Crystal Narr says we are so happy to be honoring a local individual who has served in numerous capacities to enhance and strengthen our community over the years.

Like this: Like Loading...