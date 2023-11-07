Local Court Appearances

A defendant scheduled to appear on charges of alleged Forgery was not in court Tuesday morning. Tyler L. McFarland of Kansas City was scheduled to appear in Linn County for plea and trial setting on alleged tampering with a motor vehicle, five counts of alleged forgery, and one count of alleged possession of a forging instrument. The appearance was to be by camera. McFarland failed to appear and a warrant has been issued, with bond set at $5,000 cash only.

Russell Alan Pirkey of Brookfield appeared in Linn County Court on charges of alleged 3 counts of Statutory Sodomy, and 1 count of sexual abuse. By agreement of the parties, the case is passed to March 5th at 9:00 am in Linn County Court for setting or Disposition.