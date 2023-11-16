Holiday Food Drive In Chillicothe

Food insecurity is an issue year-round and in every community, including Chillicothe. Organizations in Chillicothe work to help those in need and one of them is House of Prayer and Helping Hands. Pastor Greg Hughes says you can help by making donations.

Checks may also be sent to House of Prayer, PO Box 455 in Chillicothe.

KCHI is teamed up with House of Prayer and Helping Hands for a Holiday Food Drive. Donations of non-perishable food items may also be dropped at House of Prayer and Helping Hands or there is a drop box in the enrty at KCHI.