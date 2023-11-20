Three Jail Bookings For Livingston County

Three Bookings from Friday through Sunday are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

18-year-old Cayden Lloyd Spears of Trenton was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center on Friday by Caldwell County officers following a guilty plea for DWI. He will serve 5 days shock time and is sentenced to two years probation.

18-year-old Brennan Ronald Pryor of Chillicothe was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center on Friday for alleged failure to obey a judge’s orders on a charge of alleged assault. A bond appearance is set for November 29. He is held with bond set at $10,000 cash only.

51-year-old William Ray Johnson was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department on Sunday for alleged violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $20,000 cash only.