fbpx
Facebook Twitter

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Play Now

Chillicothe Tourism Board Meeting

Chillicothe’s Convention and Visitors Bureau Tourism Board will meet November 30th at Noon.  The meeting will take place at Chillicothe City Hall.

Items on the agenda include financials,

Discussions include:

  • Board Retreat and Strategic Planning
  • MDT Grant Update
  • 2024 Marketing Plan
  • Upcoming Travel, Holiday hours
  • Website contract options

The Director’s Report will include:

  • Hotel, Restaurant, and Attraction Updates
  • Social Media and Website
  • Visitors
  • Mini Grants
  • Community Events and Calendar

The meeting is open to the public.

%d bloggers like this:
%d bloggers like this: