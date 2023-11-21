Chillicothe Tourism Board Meeting

Chillicothe’s Convention and Visitors Bureau Tourism Board will meet November 30th at Noon. The meeting will take place at Chillicothe City Hall.

Items on the agenda include financials,

Discussions include:

Board Retreat and Strategic Planning

MDT Grant Update

2024 Marketing Plan

Upcoming Travel, Holiday hours

Website contract options

The Director’s Report will include:

Hotel, Restaurant, and Attraction Updates

Social Media and Website

Visitors

Mini Grants

Community Events and Calendar

The meeting is open to the public.