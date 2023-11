Chillicothe Municipal Utilities is closed Friday for the Thanksgiving Holiday. That means there will be changes in the Trash Pick-up schedule in Chillicothe.

If you had a THURSDAY trash route , you will need to hold on to that until next Thursday.

If you have a FRIDAY trash route, you will need to hang on to that trash and put it out on MONDAY, with the regular Monday trash routes.

If you have questions, check the CMU web page

https://cmuchillicothe.com/