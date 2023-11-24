Trenton City Council Meeting Monday

Five ordinances will be considered by the Trenton City Council in their meeting Monday. The meeting begins at 7:00 pm at City Hall. The ordinances include:

Authorizing the general election on April 2nd, to elect one council member for each of the four wards.

An agreement for ERP Pro 10 Migration.

Accepting Transportation Enhancement Funds for sidewalk construction.

Amending the list of disabled parking spaces.

Placing a proposition on the ballot for a Sales Tax For Economic Development.

New Business includes:

The transfer of property, discussion about a Cost of Living Adjustment and wage increase, setting the starting wage for the Water and Sewer departments, and a discussion of placing items in the Utility Billing.