A crash occurred in Daviess County at 2:00 this morning on I-35 two miles north of Pattonsburg when a car driving northbound struck a deer. The vehicle went off the east side of the roadway and struck multiple trees. The car was driven by 29-year-old Oscar Martinez Gonzalez of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Two passengers, 29-year-old Carlos Gutierrez and 43-year-old Virgolio Edras both of Tulsa Oklahoma were taken by ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital with minor injuries.

