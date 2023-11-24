Tourism Board Meeting Thursday

Chillicothe’s Convention and Visitors Bureau Tourism Board will meet on Thursday, November 30th at Noon. The meeting will take place at Chillicothe City Hall.
Items on the agenda include financials,
Discussions include:
Board Retreat and Strategic Planning
MDT Grant Update
2024 Marketing Plan
Upcoming Travel, Holiday hours
Website contract options
The Director Report will include:
Hotel, Restaurant, and Attraction Updates
Social Media and Website
Visitors
Mini Grants
Community Events and Calendar
The meeting is open to the public.