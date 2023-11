Livingston County Planning and Zoning Commission will hold two public hearings next week to consider changes to the zoning ordinances that regulate the installation of wind turbines and solar farms in the county.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Tuesday at 6:00 pm, in the Associate Courtroom on the 2nd floor of the Courthouse.

The second Public Hearing is Thursday, November 30th at 10:00 am as part of the Livingston County Commission meeting.

Both are open to the public.