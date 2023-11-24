Chillicothe City Council Meeting Monday

A public hearing and City Council meeting are scheduled for Monday.

The City Council will conduct a Public Hearing for the Chillicothe Industrial Development Authority (IDA), Monday at 5:00 pm at City Hall. The public hearing is to consider reissuing or refinancing of Multi-Modal Health Facility Revenue Bonds for Hedrick Medical Center. The bonds were issued in 2012 for $28,365,000 for the construction of the hospital. The bonds are paid by the revenues of the hospital and medical center.

Chillicothe City Council will meet Monday at 5:30 pm at City Hall. The agenda includes the financials.

The council will consider the Hospital Revenue Bonds

The Council will consider accepting MIRMA for health insurance,

An ordinance will be presented to name an unnamed street in the Bell’s Addition “Gale Street.”