Health Center Board Meeting Tuesday

The Livingston County Health Center Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday at Noon. The meeting is held in the basement meeting room of the Health Center.
Old business includes:
A ByLaw review meeting
Discussion about the Radio Tower Work
Discussions of COVID/RSV/Flu
Discussions on Syphilis & HIV Testing
Discussions on a Carport, the furnace and AC, and Grants
New business includes:
Discussions on
December Board Meeting Date
The 2024 Budget Draft
Meeting Times
Health Board Employees
Recent Court Decisions
Roles and Responsibilities of elected officials
There is also an opportunity for public comment.