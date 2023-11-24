Health Center Board Meeting Tuesday

The Livingston County Health Center Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday at Noon. The meeting is held in the basement meeting room of the Health Center.

Old business includes:

A ByLaw review meeting

Discussion about the Radio Tower Work

Discussions of COVID/RSV/Flu

Discussions on Syphilis & HIV Testing

Discussions on a Carport, the furnace and AC, and Grants

New business includes:

Discussions on

December Board Meeting Date

The 2024 Budget Draft

Meeting Times

Health Board Employees

Recent Court Decisions

Roles and Responsibilities of elected officials

There is also an opportunity for public comment.