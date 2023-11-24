Chillicothe Thanksgiving Police Report

At 1:41 AM Thursday morning officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Washington and Ryan Lane. Officers observed signs of impairment with the driver of the vehicle. The driver was released with a citation for DWI.

39 calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday, including at 11:16 am officers responded to the 1100 block of Grandview for a report of domestic assault. Officers arrested a male for domestic assault and an active Livingston County warrant. The male was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.