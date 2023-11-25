Chillicothe Police Report For Friday

Assault, Careless Driving, and a crash are in the Chillicothe Police Department report for Friday.

11:05 am, Officers at the Police Department took information of an incident that had occurred previously. The investigation continues.

8:03 pm, an individual came to the Law Enforcement Center to report an assault. Officers investigating the incident.

9:30 pm, A Motor Vehicle Crash involving a deer near Simpson Park. The vehicle was driven from the scene. Officers dispatched the deer due to injuries.