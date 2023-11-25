Troopers Report Two Crashes And Two Arrests Friday

Two crashes and two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Friday.

At about 1:10 am in Daviess County, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 near Pattonsburg. According to the report, 29-year-old Oscar Martinez Gonzalez of Tulsa Oklahoma was northbound and struck a deer. The car went off the east side of the road and struck several trees. The driver was not injured, but two passengers – 29-year-old Carlos Gutierrez and 43-year-old Virgolio Edras – both from Tulsa, were taken to Harrison County Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A 22-year-old Cameron man had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash on US 36 near Stewartsville. Troopers report Andreti Brant was westbound at about 2:00 am and ran off the southside of the road and struck the ditch. He was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged failure to appear on a weapons offense in Buchanan County.

At about 4:25 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 37-year-old Bryan Willsey of Holt for alleged speeding, driving while suspended and on a Clinton County warrant for alleged failure to appear for alleged failure to display plates. He was held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.