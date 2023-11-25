Winter Weather Advisory For NW Missouri

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for all of Northwest Missouri, including the Kansas City area and all of the KCHI listening area. The Winter Weather Advisory is from Noon today to 6:00 am Sunday. The storm is expected to bring 1-4 inches of snow and possible slippery road conditions.

If you must travel, give yourself extra time to reach your destination and prepare yourself, should you become stranded.

As this is the first accumulating snow of the season for the area, Give yourself plenty of room between vehicles.

To check road conditions you can dial 511. Or check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org.