Sentencing Is Today For Former Chillicothe Police Officer

Former Chillicothe Police Officer, 40-year-old Jeremy Stephens of Brookfield, will face sentencing at 1:30 this afternoon in Livingston County court. The sentencing is on the charge of theft of at least $750 that had been in the possession of the Chillicothe Police Department and Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Stephens pleaded guilty in August before Judge R Brent Elliot in Livingston County Circuit Court

Under the plea agreement, two other charges of alleged stealing of firearms were dropped. Also under the plea, the prosecutor is recommending probation.