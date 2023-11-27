fbpx
Moderate Injuries And Arrest By State Troopers

A single-vehicle crash in Daviess County at about 8:15 pm Saturday left a passenger with moderate injuries.  State Troopers report 61-year-old Terry Koethe of Iowa was northbound on I-35 near Winston and lost control on the snow-covered roadway and overturned.  A passenger, 63-year-old Kathy Koethe of Iowa had moderate injuries and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

Troopers arrested Terry Koethe for alleged DWI – resulting in physical injury and Careless and imprudent driving.  He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

