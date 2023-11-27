Chillicothe Police Report For Saturday

The Chillicothe Police Department report for the weekend includes 61 calls for service on Saturday.

5:46 am, Officers stopped a pickup traveling north on Washington Street from 1st Street at a significantly high rate of speed. As a result, the driver was cited for driving while suspended and speeding.

8:03 pm, Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Business 36 Hwy and Washington Street. Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were towed from the scene.

9:55 pm, Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Washington Street in response to a report of leaving the scene of an accident crash. An investigation is currently underway.