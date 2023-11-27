Several Serious Injury Accidents Over The Weekend

Four serious injury crashes in the area counties were investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol over the weekend.

Saturday at about 3:50 pm, a two-vehicle crash south of Marceline on Highway 5 left one driver and their passenger with serious injuries. A 16-year-old Brookfield girl was eastbound and pulled into the path of a trash truck. The girl and her passenger, 26-year-old Corbin Cochrell of Marceline were taken to University Hospital in Columbia. The truck driver was not injured.

Saturday at about 6:50 pm, a single-vehicle crash in Caldwell County left a Hale woman with serious injuries. State Troopers report 63-year-old Jon Harman of Chillicothe was eastbound on US 36 near Cameron and slid off the road and overturned. Harman was not injured. The passenger, 64-year-old Karen Wood, was not wearing a safety belt and was taken to North Kansas City Hospital.

At about 8:40 pm Saturday, a single-vehicle crash in Livingston County left a Brookfield teen with serious injuries. Troopers report the 17-year-old was westbound, west of Chillicothe, and slid into a bridge rail. She was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.

A two-vehicle crash in Sullivan County Sunday morning left both drivers injured, one with serious injuries. Troopers report 37-year-old Cesar Anicama-Jorges of Kirksville was westbound on Highway 6 east of Milan and lost control on the snow-covered road and slid into the path of an eastbound vehicle driven by 55-year-old Troy Mihalevich of Kirksville. Anicama-Jorges had serious injuries and Mihalevich had moderate injuries. They were both taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment.