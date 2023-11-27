Jewell Lee “Cotton” Frizzell Jr., age 88, a lifelong Chillicothe, Missouri, resident passed away on Saturday, November 25, 2023, in Chillicothe.

Jewell was born the son of Jewell and Blanche (Gillespie) Frizzell on October 30, 1935. He was an Army veteran and served in the Korean War. Jewell was united in marriage to Donna Pittman on June 24, 1954. She survives him. Jewell worked for Donaldson’s for 40 years.

Jewell is also survived by one son, Michael (Diane) of Shawnee Kansas; one daughter, Brenda (Darrell) Cooper of Chillicothe, Missouri; four grandchildren, Abe (Lisa) Sellers of Slater Missouri, Ezra Sellers of Osborn, Missouri, Michael Frizzell of Shawnee, Kansas, and Suzanne (Wade) Lewis of Shawnee, Kansas; six great grandchildren, Shyanne, Leahanne, Allison Sellers, Olive Pittman-Maupin, Petyon, Hannah Lewis, and one great grandchild on the way; one great-great grandchild, Audrie Sellers, and one great-great grandchild on the way; and one sister in-law, Doris. Jewell was preceded in death by his parents; two children, Pamela Sellers and Sammy Frizzell; and three brothers, Charles (Lillian), James and Harold (Joyce) Frizzell.

A private family graveside service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, on Friday, December 1, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association and/or the Wounded Warrior Project and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.