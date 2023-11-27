Patrick “Pat” Isaac Laffey, age 86, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at his farm near Jamesport Missouri.

Pat was born the son of Grover and Ella (James) Laffey on December 1, 1936, in Jamesport, Missouri. He was a 1954 graduate of Jamesport Tri-County High School. After graduation, he attended Trenton Junior College. Pat was a member of the Jamesport FFA. He bought his first farm at 18 years old. During his lifelong farm career, he farmed row crop and raised livestock. He also worked as a seed salesman in his younger years. Over the years he had several hobbies including talking to people all over the world on the CB radio, wood carving, photography, hunting and fly fishing. He loved going to Bennet Springs for trout fishing opening day. He respected and appreciated the friendships he had with his Amish friends and neighbors. He had many friends but his best friend was his dog, Tod.

Survivors include two sons, Kevin Laffey and wife, Cindy, of Overland Park, Kansas, and John Laffey and wife, Kendra, of Maryville, Missouri; two daughters, Lisa Bowman of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Teresa Reiter Guebert and husband, Jeff, of Wichita, Kansas; nine grandchildren, Tyler Reiter, Nicole El-Chami, Cole Hanna, Brooke Cruz, Lane Laffey, Brianna Roberts, Makayla Bowman, Ashlyn Laffey, and Royce Laffey; four great grandchildren, Bradyn Wilson, Gunnar Roberts, Octavius Katzenmaier, and Boston Laffey; one sister, Mary Campbell of Chillicothe, Missouri; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Tod, of the home. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Fred Laffey and Mack Laffey; and four sisters, Dorothy Critten, Delores Lockridge, Ruth Boon, and Lula Smith.

Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church, Jamesport, Missouri, on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, from 12 noon until 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Snidow Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jamesport FFA and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.