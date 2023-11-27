Sunday Police Report

Fifty calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department on Sunday.

3:41 am, A citizen called the Law Enforcement Center to report two missing juveniles. While officers were collecting information, one of the juveniles returned home. The other juvenile was located by Officers a short time later walking home.

2:57 pm, Officers responded to the 500 block of Grandview for a juvenile threatening to self-harm and harm others. Guardians took the juvenile to Hedrick Medical Center to be evaluated.