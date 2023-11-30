Chillicothe Hornets Emerge Victorious After Defensive Battle Vs Smithville

The Hornets basketball team was looking for their first win of the young season Thursday night in the Savannah Tournament. The Hornets, looking to bounce back from the overtime loss to Kearney were facing Smithville who was coming off a 75-68 defeat at the hand of Hogan Prep. Smithville scored the first four points of the game, but then Chillicothe went on a run to take control of the game early, leading 14-6. The Warriors responded to make it a three point game before an Alijah Hibner put-back at the halftime buzzer made it an 18-13 lead for the Hornets.

Chillicothe was locked in defensively, shutting out Smithville star Toby Ford in the first half. However, he got hot late in the 3rd quarter hitting three 3-pointers on three straight possessions which propelled Smithville to a 27-24 advantage going into the 4th quarter.

In the 4th quarter it was a back and forth game as Jaishon White, who had been quiet with foul trouble most of the night, made a tough shot underneath to give the Hornets a lead. In the final minute with the game tied, Sol’jier Allen drove the baseline and finished at the rim to put his team up two points. Then with 1.3 seconds remaining and the Warriors inbounding the ball under their basket, Allen stole the pass to ice the game, 33-31.

The Hornets are now 1-2 on the season and will play the host team, Savannah in the consolation bracket championship on Saturday morning at 11:30 AM.

Chillicothe: Allen 8, James Matthew 8, Jackson Trout 8, White 5, Hibner 4

Smithville: Ford 13, Austin Weinzerl 6, Max McKenzie 5, Jake Shaffer 4, AJ Mason 3