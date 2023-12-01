fbpx
Highway Patrol Arrests and Crash

One crash and one arrest are in the Missouri Highway Patrol report for the area counties.

At about 9:50 am Thursday in Carroll County, Troopers arrested 27-year-old Joe J. Finch III of Carrollton on a Clay County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged no insurance.  He was taken to the Ray County Jail pending the posting of $350 cash only bond.

At about 6:10 pm Thursday, a crash on Interstate 35 near Lathrop, in Clinton County, left an Independence man with minor injuries.  State Troopers report 31-year-old Calvin Burton of Chillicothe was northbound and his car struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Cory W. Omera of Independence.  Burton was not injured.  Omera was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

