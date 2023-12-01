Livingston County Commission Meeting

The Livingston County Commission meets Tuesday in regular session at the Livingston County Courthouse. The meeting starts at 9:30 am.

At 9:30, the sheriff will meet with the commissioners to discuss salaries.

10:45 is a meeting with Susan Fair about CAFO’s.

11:00 am is the E911 meeting at Chillicothe City Hall.

Other items on the agenda include county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.

Thursday, the commissioners will travel to Bethany for the quarterly meeting of the NW County Commissioners.