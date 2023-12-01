Youth Library – 12 Days of Christmas

The Lillian DesMarias Youth Library is holding 12 days of Christmas events starting today and continuing through Monday, December 18th. Events include activities such as: hot cocoa and cookies, ornament making, cookie decorating, gingerbread house building, and a visit from Santa. Several of the events require your child be registered.

Registration for these events is open now by calling the Youth Library at 660-646-0563. Some of the events include Hot Cocoa and Cookies today from 3:00 to 4:30 pm. Monday is a craft event that requires registration.

A schedule is available online, on Facebook, and in the Youth Library.

For more information about this program and upcoming events in the Youth Library, contact Jodi Moore at the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library at 660-646-0563.