Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

Nearly one hundred calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Officers on Thursday.

3:13 am, An officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Clay and Jackson Street due to a registration violation.

7:52 am, Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Clay St. in response to a parking complaint. A parked vehicle was blocking a driveway. The vehicle was towed from the roadway, and a citation was issued.

8:44 am, Detectives received a report regarding an alleged incident of sexual assault and child endangerment. The investigation is ongoing.

3:35 pm, Officers took a report from a person who was scammed into purchasing a gift card as payment for fees related to supposed sweepstakes winnings. The report has been documented. It’s important to note and caution others against requirements to buy gift cards as a form of payment for winnings or to settle debts.