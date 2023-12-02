Livingston County Election Filing

Livingston County residents looking to serve as an elected official have several choices in the April Municipal Election. Filing will open Tuesday, December 5th and continues through December 26th.

Several area communities have seats that will be available on the April Ballot. This includes: Chula, Ludlow, Mooresville, Utica, and Wheeling. Filing will take place at the town halls.

The Livingston County Ambulance District has seats on the ballot. Filing is at the Livingston County Clerk’s office.

The Public Water Supply Districts have seats available in one or more districts. The filing takes place at the water district offices.

The area public school districts will have filing at the district offices. Some will not be open the entire filing period, check with the district for available hours.

Chillicothe has two seats on the board available this year.

Southwest and Chula each have three seats available this year.

Filing will generally take place during regular business hours.