A Christmas Craft and Storytime is planned at Crowder State Park, west of Trenton. Parks staff will host a program similar to the Toddler Tuesday events. On Tuesday, Dec. 19, children are invited to the Christmas Craft and Story event, held from 9:00 to 11:00 am at the Camp Grand River Recreation Hall. Children will hear Christmas stories, make a craft or two, and have a treat.

There is no charge. If you have questions, call the park at 660-359-6473.