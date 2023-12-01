Lady Hornets Secure Savannah Basketball Tournament Championship Over Smithville

Chillicothe entered the Savannah Tournament Championship game against Smithville anticipating their toughest challenge of the season thus far, and that is exactly what they got against the Warriors. The Lady Hornets jumped out to an early 8-1 advantage but Smithville cut into the deficit as Chillicothe’s lead was 10-9 after the first quarter. Smithville continued their momentum into the 2nd quarter and closed the half strong, scoring the final five points to take the lead 23-21.

In the 3rd quarter Coach Darren Smith’s team showed off their defensive prowess as the Lady Hornets held Smithville to just four points, while Kayanna Cranmer contributed 7 on her own as Chillicothe snatched the lead back 29-27 going into the 4th.

With the trophy on the line in the final minutes, the Lady Hornets received major contributions from everyone. Jolie Bonderer knocked down a 3, Liz Oliver finished a couple plays off under the basket, Delanie Kieffer had a crucial drive and bucket, and then Cranmer closed the game out at the free throw line as Chillicothe pulled away to win 43-34.

Four players in the championship game were named to the All-Tournament Team, for Smithville, Reese Foster and Peyton Wohlford, while Chillicothe was represented by Kayanna Cranmer, and tournament MVP, Jolie Bonderer. The Lady Hornets are now 4-0 on the season and will play at Trenton next Friday night.

Chillicothe 10 21 29 43

Smithville 9 23 27 34

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – Cranmer 13, Bonderer 12, Oliver 10, Lyla Beetsma 5, Kieffer 3

Smithville – Foster 13, Wohlford 8, Rylee Thompson 6, Anna Redline 2, Kaitlyn Milford 2, Kylee Bollinger 2, Rylee Miller 1