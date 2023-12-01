Gerold (Pappy) Willis 88, of Chillicothe, MO. passed away at Hedrick Medical Center on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Gerold was born in Carrollton, MO. on December 19, 1934 to Jesse Ralph Willis and Leona Marie Bultmann, Willis. He graduated Chillicothe High School in 1952. Gerold served in the Army from 1954 to 1956 during Korean Conflict in the 68th anti air craft battery.

Gerold married Shirley Ann Trimble on Feb 9, 1957 in Chillicothe, MO. on Peacher Street. He worked for the Missouri Public Service Gas Co. as a foreman, and retired after 40 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, spending time with his family, walking and attending men’s prayer group. The grandchildren, great grandchildren were the joy of his life.

Gerold is survived by two daughters, Robin Lee of Chillicothe, and Ronda Olson and Eric of Macon. Two granddaughters, Tiffany Acree and Curtis of Dawn, and Krystal Batson and Chris of Chillicothe. Two grandsons, Lance Olson and Jordan of Columbia, and Garett Olson of St. Louis, two great granddaughters, Ellie Acree of Dawn, and Klowie Batson of Chillicothe, and one great grandson, Austin Batson of Chillicothe.

Gerold was preceded in death by his wife, parents Ralph Willis Sr. and Leonna. By his in laws Roger and Mary Trimble. One brother Ralph Willis Jr. and wife Joan. One sister Karan Manning, Sister in law Pat Hinnen Willis, Brother in law Jack Thomas, and Great Niece Stephanie Manning Barclay.

Services for Gerold Willis will be Monday December 4, 2023 at 12:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Friends may call Sunday, December 3, from 1 to 3 pm at the funeral. Burial at Edgewood Cemetery, with Military Honors.

Memorials in honor of Gerold maybe made to Childrens Mercy Trauma Unit or Festival of Lights.