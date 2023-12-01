fbpx
Solar and Wind Ordinance Approved By Livingston County Commission

The Zoning Ordinance amendments for commercial solar farms and wind generators were approved by the Livingston County Commission.  Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas says this is a controversial issue.  Douglas says many provisions are included.

The ordinance does include generous setbacks

Commercial Wind Generator density not to exceed 1 per 100 acres.

Commercial Solar Farms density not to exceed 50% coverage of the property.

The ordinance includes the provisions for clean-up of the sites upon decommissioning.

 

The restrictions would not regulate solar or wind generators for personal use.

