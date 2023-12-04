Eugene “Gene” Scott Foster, age 93, a resident of Hale, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at his home in Hale, Missouri.

Gene was born the son of Elisha and Sarah (Beemer) Foster on November 16, 1930, in Sumner, Missouri. He was a graduate of Sumner High School. Gene worked his family farm his entire married life. On June 3, 1950, he was united in marriage to Wilma Johnson in Brookfield, Missouri. In 1951 they bought the farm where they have lived up to present, for 73 years. He was a member of the Hale Lions Club for 61 years, the School Board, and the Grand River Township Board. Gene was also the co-owner of Country Palms RV Park in San Juan, Texas. He and his wife considered themselves, “winter Texans.” He enjoyed farming, hunting, and talking to people. Gene was a collector of guns, of hats, of antique tractors and of friends. He was involved in the betterment of the Hale community and the Hale school. In his early years, he played for the Sumner Baseball League where he was a catcher and later, a coach. He loved spending time with his family, they were his heart.

Survivors include two sons, Randy Foster and wife, Karla, of Hale, Missouri and Ryan Foster and wife, Janet, of Hale, Missouri; two daughters, Janice Burnside and husband, Lee, of Hale, Missouri and Diana Hughes and husband Morgan, of Angleton, Texas: eleven grandchildren, Cory Burnside (Hollie), of Bosworth, Missouri, Clinton Burnside, of Bosworth, Missouri, Randall Foster (Kelsie), of Hale, Missouri, Craig Foster (Cindy), of Hale, Missouri, Wade Foster (Callie), of Liberty, Missouri, Lisa Whitlow (Wade), of Lake Jackson, Texas, Amy Reed (Hunter), of The Woodlands, Texas, Katie Hooker (Dane), of Midland, Texas, Jennifer Gladbach (Dustin), of Kearney, Missouri, Megan Trevarthen (Michael), of Ankeny, Iowa and Michael Poindexter (Amy), of Chillicothe, Missouri; twenty-seven great grandchildren, and one on the way; one brother, Jerrold Foster; one sister, Joy Shatford. He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Orlin and Thelma Johnson; three brothers, Johnnie Foster, Wayne Foster, Donald Dean Foster; one sister, Doris Linscott.

A Celebration of Gene’s life will consist of funeral services to be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Hale, Missouri, on Friday, December 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Hale, Missouri, on Thursday, December 7, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Hale, Missouri, on Thursday, December 7, 2023, from 12 noon until 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hale Lions Club and may be mailed to or left at Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Hale, Missouri.