Highway 13 Open From Hamilton To Kingston

Highway 13, south of Hamilton is re-opened. The Missouri Department of Transportation re-opened the road that had been closed since May for repaving. The work had been taking place from Mill Creek Drive to Route P. This is the 1st stage of a project to repave from south of Hamilton to Route HH in Kingston.

MoDOT says, while the roadway is open to all traffic, there are still some items that remain to be completed before construction ceases for the winter season. As crews continue work on Stage One, there will be work zones closing the shoulder and the roadway may be intermittently narrowed to one lane with flaggers guiding motorists through. A 16-foot width restriction will be in place.

Construction to finalize any remaining Stage One work and complete Stage Two (Route P to Far West Drive) and Stage Three (Far West Drive to Kingston) will begin in the spring of 2024.