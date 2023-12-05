Chillicothe Police For Friday – Sunday

The Chillicothe Police Department report for the weekend includes just over 200 calls for service from Friday through Sunday. Some of the calls include:

Friday

08:40 a.m., a hit-and-run crash at Turner St. and 3rd St. was investigated. Officers determined that the vehicle had crashed into private property causing significant damage. A license plate fell off of the vehicle and Officers located and identified the driver. A woman was arrested and cited for leaving the scene of an accident and property damage.

04:42 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves St. for a report of stealing. The report stated a woman had shoplifted and ran out of the store. She was located, arrested of alleged stealing, processed, and released.

07:25 p.m., A traffic stop near the intersection of Walnut St. and Bryan St. resulted in an arrest on a warrant. The driver posted bond and was released.

Saturday,

01:28 p.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Cowgill St. for a report of stealing. A report was taken and the investigation is ongoing.

04:28 p.m., Officers responded to the 1900 block of Calhoun St. for a report of a violation of a protection order. They arrested a man for violation of a protection order.

07:01 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Clay St. and Washington St. for a report of a 2 vehicle crash. One vehicle was towed and a driver was cited for failure to yield.

11:09 p.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of E Jackson St. for a report of a male in his underwear sleeping in the callers vehicle. Officers took the male into custody and located items of paraphernalia. The male was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Sunday,

00:38 a.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of Clay St. for a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers were told a woman at the scene had drug paraphernalia. A search was conducted of the person’s belongings. They located a large quantity of drug paraphernalia. The woman was arrested and later released.

02:20 a.m., Officers returned to the 500 block of Clay St. and located more drug paraphernalia in a residence. The occupant was arrested and later gave permission for a search of the entire residence. Officers located a large quantity of drug paraphernalia. The occupant was arrested and later released.

11:26 a.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Jackson St. for a report of a domestic assault involving a juvenile. It was later found that the juvenile had been assaulted. The adult male involved was arrested and taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

10:18 p.m., Officers responded to the 900 block of Vine St. for a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers were advised that a threat with a knife was made. The male then resisted Officers. He was arrested and taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.