Weekend Jail Bookings For Livingston County

Three jail bookings for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

44-year-old Larry Douglas Cartee of Carrollton was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department early Sunday morning. He is held for alleged possession of a controlled substance, with bond set at $7,500 cash only.

42-year-old Bryan Steven Hughes was booked by the Chillicothe Police Department Sunday afternoon. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

43-year-old Cole W Wright was booked by the Chillicothe Police Department on Sunday evening. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.