Highway Patrol Accident And Arrest Reports

A three vehicle crash in Jackson County left a Carrollton man with minor injuries and a Kansas City woman in custody. At about 1:50 am Saturday, Troopers in Jackson County investigated a three-vehicle crash that occurred on Missouri 210 near Sugar Creek. According to the report, vehicles driven by 18-year-old Leander Gingerich and 27-year-old John Gingerich of Carrollton were eastbound and stopping for a traffic light. 48-year-old Heather Perry of Kansas City was also eastbound and ran into the rear of the Leander Gingerich vehicle, pushing it into the John Gingerich vehicle. Leander Gingerich was taken to Centerpoint Medical Center with minor injuries. Troopers arrested Perry for alleged DWI and following to close. She was held at the Clay County Detention Center.

Two additional arrests are reported for the weekend in the area counties.

State Troopers in Carroll County arrested 39-year-old Steven W. Stoner of Norborne at about 11:50 pm Saturday for alleged DWI – persistent offender, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, no valid plates, and no title. He was taken to the Ray County Jail.

In Daviess County at about 3;44 pm Sunday, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Langh S. Lam of St Joseph for alleged DWI, speeding, and careless and imprudent driving. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.