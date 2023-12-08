Chillicothe Hornets Take Down Trenton

The Chillicothe Hornets basketball team was coming off two consecutive victories and looked to make it three in a row Friday night at Trenton. The Hornets’ Jackson Trout scored the first five points of the game as Chillicothe gained an early lead. The Hornets dominated on the glass headlined by a game high 18 rebounds for James Matthew, and held a 35-16 halftime advantage.

In the 2nd half, Sol’jier Allen gashed the Trenton defense, scoring 13 after the break and finishing with a team high 19. Chillicothe extended their lead to 25 points going into the 4th quarter and ultimately won 63-40. The Hornets have won three straight and are 3-2 on the year with a matchup at Macon coming up next on Tuesday.

Chillicothe 17 35 53 63

Trenton 8 16 28 40

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – Allen 19, Matthew 15, Trout 10, Langston Johnson 9, Alijah Hibner 4, Kenyen Gannan 2, Noah Rinehart 2, Milo Costner 2

Trenton – Kiefer Tolson 21, Gabe Novak 6, Bradyn Sager 6, Maverick Sole 3, Seth Doolittle 2, Elijah Miller 2