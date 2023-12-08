Lady Hornets Breeze By Lady Bulldogs

The Chillicothe Lady Hornets basketball team jumped out to a 14-0 start over Trenton Friday night. The Lady Bulldogs responded to score the final four points of the first quarter, but Chillicothe was in control by that point and maintained a double digit lead the rest of the game. Jolie Bonderer was lighting it up in the first half, scoring 16 points on 3/3 from 3-point land while adding 3 first half assists to propel the Lady Hornets out to a 34-7 halftime lead.

In the 2nd half it was more of the same from the Lady Hornets, stingy defense and surgical offense. The Lady Hornets forced 24 turnovers in the game and Kayanna Cranmer had a strong 3rd quarter to join her teammate, Bonderer, in double figures scoring. Chillicothe took the contest 51-12. The Lady Hornets remain undefeated on the season at 5-0 and will be at Macon next Tuesday.

Chillicothe 14 34 42 51

Trenton 4 7 9 12

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – Bonderer 16, Cranmer 11, Lyla Beetsma 8, Delanie Kieffer 6, Liz Oliver 6, Ava Leamer 2, Hope Donoho 2

Trenton – Mirena King 4, Madi Moore 3, Astrid Soriano 2, Kenzie Lynch 2, Kaylor Hodge 1