Mildred Maxine Christopher 93, of Chillicothe, MO. passed away at Hedrick Medical Center on Thursday, Dec 7, 2023. She was born on May 28, 1930 in Chillicothe, to Albert Wood and Maybelle (Elliott) Wood.

Mildred gradated Chillicothe High School Class 1948. She Married Melvin Floyd Christopher on May 5, 1948 in Hamilton, MO.

Mildred enjoyed playing bridge, gardening, reading. Most of all family time was very important. She liked sitting on the deck feeding the birds and squirrels, a big Chiefs and Royals fan. Enjoyed, going for rides with Raymond looking for eagles and deer.

Mildred is survived one daughter; Donna Horine (Rick) of Carrollton, MO. Three sons; Larry Christopher (Jan) of Centerville, Iowa, Gary Chirstopher (Amy) of Chillicothe, MO. and Michael Christopher of Chillicothe, MO. grandchildren; Jamie Christopher, Tara Parker, Ashton Christopher, Brent Christopher, Kaley Homes, Stacey Price, Scott Price, Lori Joyner and Lana Albright. 23 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren and close friend Raymond Hibner of Chillicothe, several nieces and nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Floyd who passed December19, 1990. And her parents, sister Dorothy Long, and infant baby sister.

There will be a graveside service held at Edgewood Cemetery on Monday December 11, 2023 at 1:30p.m. Calling hours start Monday 9:00a.m. – 12:00p.m.

Memorials in honor of Maxine may be made to Grand River Multi Purpose Center.