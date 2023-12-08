The Livingston County Commission will work on budget and insurance matters as part of the agendas next week. The commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse.

Tuesday at 10:00 am, the commissioners will meet with a vendor for supplemental Insurance.

Thursday at 11:30 am, the commissioners meet with Presiding Judge Ryan Horsman and Circuit Clerk Jane Gann for discussions about the 2024 budget.

Other items on the agendas include county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.