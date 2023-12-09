MODOT Roadwork

Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, Dec. 11-17

Caldwell County

Route 13 – Resurfacing project from Mill Creek Drive to Route P, Dec. 11-16. A 16-foot width restriction will be in place.

Linn County

Route 5 – Sidewalk/ADA improvements in Purdin between A Street and Ada Street through mid-December 2023.

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement westbound from Route 5 to Katy Drive, Dec. 11-12.

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement eastbound from Route 5 to Katy Drive, Dec. 12-13.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in the Northwest Bridge Bundle which may begin in Summer 2024.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance eastbound at the Muddy Creek Bridge, Dec. 11-14. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place.

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement north of the Route DD intersection, Dec. 13, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.