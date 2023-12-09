Missouri Hwy Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash Friday morning at 7:55am at Route A at Route KK. There were two individuals in the vehicle, Christopher Stockman who was the driver, and Cory Reiley who was a passenger.

Stockman was westbound on Route KK and as Stockman approached the intersection of Route KK and Rout A the vehicle began to skid. Stockman lost control of the vehicle and it entered the northbound lane of Route A, overturning and coming to a rest on the passenger side of the vehicle. Stockman had Minor injuries and Reiley had Moderate injuries. Both individuals were using safety belts.