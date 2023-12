A Wreath Laying presentation will be held Saturday at the Livingston County Courthouse. Diane Kerns from the Olive Prindle Chapter of the DAR has been working with Wreaths Across America

The purpose of the event is to Remember the fallen. Honor those who serve. Teach the next generation the value of freedom.

Veterans organizations have been notified and invited to participate.

The Ceremony will be Saturday at 11:00 am on the south side of the Livingston County Courthouse.