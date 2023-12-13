Harry Lee Hargrave, age 76, a resident of Brighton, Missouri, a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at his residence.

Harry was born the son of Richard and Katie Ellen (May) Hargrave on April 4, 1947, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1965 graduate of Chillicothe High School. After graduation, he attended Missouri Valley College, earning his degree in 1970. In 1993, he earned his Master’s in Education from University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Missouri. Harry served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Korea.

On December 1, 1972, he was united in marriage to Myra Louise Hedrick in Carrollton, Missouri. She survives of the home. He worked as a farmer and as a teacher, having taught in the Southwest School District, the Chula School District, and was the Principal at Halfway Elementary School in Halfway, Missouri.

Harry was a member of the Chula Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, Sunday school teacher and youth group leader. He was on the Soil and Water Conservation Board, he taught, coached, or served on the Livingston County R-3 School Board from 1972 until 1993, and was a member of Gideons International. He served as Treasurer of the Cream Ridge Township Board, was on the Missouri Extension Council and was a 4-H leader. Harry was also a member of the Lions Club in Halfway, where he was Director of the Leo’s. He enjoyed playing cards, hunting, reading, and had a passion for woodworking and refinishing furniture.

Additional survivors include one son, Aaron Hargrave and wife, Elizabeth, of Springfield, Missouri; two daughters, Kerry Savage of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Ellie Bishop of Springfield, Missouri; six grandchildren, Parker and Clayton Savage, Eli, Evie and Henry Hargrave, and Brooklyn Bishop; one brother, James R. Hargrave and wife, Karen, of Warrensburg, Missouri; two sisters-in-law, Belinda Hedrick of Carrollton, Missouri, and Terehea Strider and husband, Mike, of Hardin, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Kenneth and Louise Hedrick; one granddaughter, Myra Kate Savage.

Lindley Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.