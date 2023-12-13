Search
Chillicothe Hornets Wrestling Host Their First Meet Of The Season

The Chillicothe Hornets and Lady Hornets wrestling teams were at home on Tuesday night, welcoming in several teams for a collection of matches. The boys took on Cameron, Center and Odessa. The Hornets lost to Cameron 63-15, defeated Center 69-6 and fell to Odessa 65-15. Martin Moore won all three of his matches, while James Hail, Carter Shipers, Tucker Slattery and Cayden Larson each won 2 out of their 3 matches. The Lady Hornets wrestling team lost to Cameron 42-36, and dropped against Center 42-24, however Tori Stoner, Yoo Lee, Keonnia Morgan and Anya Moore all won both of their matches for Chillicothe.

