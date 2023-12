A two-vehicle crash on Highway 33 in Clinton County left a Plattsburg man with moderate injuries. State Troopers report the crash occurred Wednesday at about 6:10 pm when 23-year-old Jace Hickman of Plattsburg was southbound and slowed to make a left turn. 25-year-old Jacob Hutton of Lathrop was also southbound and swerved to avoid the collision, but struck the driver’s side of the Hickman vehicle. Hickman was taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

Like this: Like Loading...