Troopers Arrest Three Wednesday

Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday.

At about 2:40 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 18-year-old Hunter Barton of Cameron for alleged tampering with a vehicle, 2 counts of resisting arrest, and no valid license. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

At about 5:55 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 45-year-old Joshua Wilson of Hamilton for alleged assault and property damage. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

At about 11:50 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 22-year-old Alexis Vazquez of Kansas City for alleged no valid license and no insurance. She was held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.