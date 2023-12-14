Sharron Joyce Stedem was born on March 20, 1939, in rural Mooresville, MO. She lived in the home of Bert and Sue Toner for 3 years along with her parents Russell and Carol (Gilliland) Lamb. She graduated from Mooresville High School in 1957. She moved to Chillicothe, Missouri and worked at the Van Tuyl dealership and Simmons Optical prior to her marriage. Sharron passed away in her home surrounded by family on December 12, 2023.

She married Charles Eugene Stedem on April 11, 1959, at St. Columban Catholic Church. Together they had seven children, thirteen grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Their children are Elizabeth (Cale) Yates of Independence, MO, Charles M “Marty” (Jill) Stedem of Columbia, MO, Nola (Donald) Dorman of Columbia, MO, Amy Young of Parkville, MO, Frank (Mindy) Stedem of Chillicothe, MO, Warren “Hugg” (Crystal) Stedem of Mooresville, MO, Anne (Brian) Singer of Chillicothe, MO.

She is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her brother in-law Kenneth Baker of Excelsior Springs, MO, and sister in-law DiAnne Naros of California, MO. She is also survived by a large extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Donald Lamb, sister Mary Sue Baker, and sisters-in-law Marilyn Swisher and Phyllis Knauff.

Services will be held at St. Columban Catholic Church on December 19, 2023, at 10:00 am with visitation and viewing at the Church at 9:00 am. Burial will follow the service at the Catholic Cemetery. An additional visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm on December 18, 2023 at Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe MO. Funeral attendees are invited to attend a luncheon following the services at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

Memorial donations can be made to Bishop Hogan Elementary School.